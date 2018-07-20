NORDIC UNION Featuring PRETTY MAIDS’ Ronnie Atkins To Release Sophomore Album In November; Title, Artwork Revealed
Pretty Maids singer Ronnie Atkins has announced that Nordic Union - his project with Swedish songwriter and producer Erik Martensson of Eclipse and W.E.T. fame - will release their second album, appropriately title Second Coming, on November 9th
Says Ronnie: "In all my humbleness I gotta say it’s not bad at all 😊 So if you liked the first one you can look forward to this one!!!"
Check out the album artwork below, and stay tuned for further details.
Nordic Union released their self-titled debut album in January, 2016.