NORDJEVEL Announce EP; Expand Lineup; Sign With The Flaming Arts Agency

On the heels of the very successful self-titled debut album, black metallers Nordjevel are set to release Krigsmakt, a 7" EP, which will hit the streets on Osmose Productions on the February 20th.



With artwork by Khaos Diktator Design, the three-track EP will be limited to 500 copies, the B side of which is silk screen printed and comes with a printed inner sleeve.

Tracklisting:

“Krigsmakt”

“For De Falne…”

“Into Ever Deeper Depths”

Nordjevel was founded by frontman Doedsadmiral (Svartelder, Doedsvangr, Enepsigos) and guitarist Nord (Fatal Impact, Tvangeste, Byrdi), and, making use of Doedsadmiral's considerable skills at bringing together musicians who are not only hugely experienced, but who also share the same musical ideas and ideals, the band's ranks were quickly swelled by Marduk's Fredrik Widigs on drums, and former Ragnarok bassist DzeptiCunt. With Nordjevel's distinctive sound firmly set, the band have added another guitarist to their lineup in the shape of Morten "Noralf" Kleftaas, who had previously appeared with the band as a session live guitarist.



The success of the band's debut album meant that virtually overnight offers started to come in for live appearances, and, as a result, Nordjevel have handed their booking and management responsibilities to the Flaming Arts Agency. Commenting on the new collaboration the band had this to say:



"We have to admit that the success of the debut album caught us a little by surprise. We knew we had something special, but the response from the fans and critics was overwhelming, and resulted in a lot of interest in us playing live. We had to totally rethink everything very quickly, and came up with what we consider to be a perfect solution - and that was teaming up with Flaming Arts. Patricia Thomas, who has been Doedsadmiral's personal manager for longer than either of them care to remember, and who works with all his projects, will continue handling all of Nordjevel's PR. She and Flaming Arts have frequently worked together over the years and know how each other functions, which is a big plus for everyone concerned as there is no learning process. So now we have a great band and a great team, and we can look forward to the future, which will include more live appearances world-wide".



Aside from preparing for their already confirmed live appearances, which include a UK tour in April, a US tour in May, which will culminate in an appearance at the Maryland Deathfest, and an appearance at the Gothoom Open Air Festival in Slovakia in July, Nordjevel are currently working on their second full-length album.