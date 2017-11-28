NORDJEVEL Announce New Addition To The Band; Begin Work On Sophomore Album

When Nordjevel hit the black metal scene two short years ago they made a huge impact on fans, not least with their music, but also with an impressive lineup of skilled, vastly experienced musicians, who quickly gelled as a unit and began producing music that had labels clamouring to sign the band.



Now, two years later, with a full-length album and an EP, several festival appearances and a US tour under their belts, Nordjevel have made a significant change to their lineup with the addition of another guitarist in the form of Vredehammer's Valla.

Commenting on the change, Nordjevel's svengali-like founder Doedsadmiral, whose uncanny ability to bring together some of the scene's top musicians has spawned bands such as Svartelder, Doedsvangr and Enepsigos, had this to say:



"We are really excited about Valla joining Nordjevel's ranks. His guitar skills, and writing abilities, are well known to everyone, and his playing will bring a whole new dimension to the band. The thought of working on a new album with a musician of his calibre has given us all a huge boost to morale, and we're looking forward to what the next stage of the band's career will bring".



Aside from new arrival, Nordjevel's lineup consists of co-founders Doedsadmiral on vocals, lyrics and artwork, and Nord (Fatal Impact, Tvangeste, Byrdi) on guitars, and DzeptiCunt (ex-Ragnarok) on bass. Work has already begun on the band's second full-length album, which will be titled Necrogenesis.



Nordjevel has already been confirmed for 2018's Inferno Metal Festival in Norway and Boarstream Open Air in Germany, and other live appearances will be announced shortly.