NORTH HAMMER Streaming New Track "Magic Mead"

Created by Andrew James of Edmonton, AB’s Eye Of Horus and Shotgunner, his new project, one man folk metal band North Hammer is drawing inspiration from the mighty Quorthon; for Andrew is not so much a one-man band as a one-warrior metal machine. Andrew wrote and recorded the guitar, bass, vocals, and orchestration along with drums done by Doug Helcaraxë Nunez for North Hammer’s forthcoming debut album Stormcaller set for release on March 16th, 2018.

Andrew explains the significance of his band’s name: “The ‘north’ part was a representation of the common theme winter that comes up in metal music, including folk metal. It is also a reference to my native Canada. ‘Hammer’ is a reference to Mjolnir, Thor’s Hammer!”

Inspired by Wintersun, Ensiferum, Amon Amarth, Aether Realm, Blind Guardian, Stormcaller is a 21st century continuation of the work of Norse bards with its melodic death metal folk riffs.

“The experience I’m trying to give the listeners is that of a fellow fan. I want people to be euphoric for other bands that mean something to them like Ensiferum, Wintersun and Amon Amarth. To connect personally with my music and realize that I love and worship these bands.” explains Andrew.

North Hammer is streaming the third single "Magic Mead", which can be heard below.

Andrew comments: "'Magic Mead takes us to the lodgings of the hero as he celebrates a glorious victory with his fellow brothers in arms over a distant tyrant king. As the militia feast and drink to their new found glory, a strange and fantastical looking woman catches his attention away from the camp. The magic mead part of it is contributed to his magical encounter with this woman as he follows her further into the night. Hallucinations start to happen and he eventually loses control of himself and passes out. This is the reason I chose to put the more blasty and dark ending to the song."

While North Hammer is a studio project at the moment, Andrew James plans to put together a band of top-notch like-minded musicians for touring in Western Canada and beyond.

Tracklisting:

“Avatar”

“Wanderer”

“Written In The Stars”

“Magic Mead”

“Tip Of The Spear”

“A Soldier’s Song”

“Black Forest Rain”

“Spellbinder”

“North Hammer”

“Lion’s Winter”

“Magic Mead”:

"Wanderer":

“Avatar”:

(Photo: Diego Fernandez, Editing by Eric Dieterich of Soloman Media)