Northern Quebec's BACKSTABBER To Release Debut Album In February; Two Singles Streaming

Backstabber, from Rouyn-Noranda, in Northern Quebec, Canada, is unleashing raw fury with their first full-length album, Conspiracy Theorist. The 10-track album is a fierce debut encompassing themes of scandals, a critique of mainstream media and conspiracies such as hollow Earth.

Remaining old school, there are no clean vocals or breakdowns here, just a solid and mature death/thrash metal album, with good flow and clear thought in the tracks and compositions.

"Conspiracy Theorist is an album that's meant to open your mind about the way the world revolves around us as it offers a new perspective on many issues that we see in our lives,” says vocalist/guitarist Christian M. Thériault.

Backstabber currently has two singles out from Conspiracy Theorist, “Subterranean” and “No Privacy”. "Subterranean" is a fast-paced revisit to the legacy of Admiral Richard E. Byrd and the theory of Hollow Earth, which was presumably researched during World War II by both German and American forces. Watch a video for the track below.

“No Privacy” is a brutal track focusing on the pervasive usage of metadata collection and their multiple applications merged with quantum analyzing. The song is available for streaming below.

"Conspiracy Theorist will be available worldwide as of February 15th, through Bandcamp and iTunes.

Tracklisting:

"Inaugural Address"

"Whistle Blower"

"No Privacy"

"Subterranean"

"Ink Spill"

"The Hum"

"My Disclosure"

"Geo Engineering"

"Banksters"

"Conspiracy Theorist"

"Subterranean" video:

"No Privacy":

Lineup:

Christian M. Theriault - Guitars & Vocals

Eric Seguin - Bass

Patrick Gagne - Drums