NORTHLANE Debut “Solar” Music Video

Australia’s Northlane have released a video for “Solar”, a track from the band’s recently released fourth album, Mesmer, available on CD, LP, and tape from all good music stores. The new clip can be found below.

Mesmer, Northlane's beautiful fourth album, is a triumph – the band's most organic yet precise album yet. it covers familiar topics but renders them in a new way, at once paying heed to the band's heaviest roots and looking forward to an unwritten future.

Recorded throughout September 2016 in New Jersey with acclaimed producer David Bendeth (Bring Me The Horizon, Paramore, A Day To Remember), this is Northlane's defining statement. And presented directly to their fans in such an unorthodox and exciting manner, Mesmer will echo worldwide through 2017 and long beyond.

