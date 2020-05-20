NORTHLANE Release Visualizer For New Single "Enemy Of The Night"; Limited, Deluxe LP Edition Of Alien Album Due In July

Northlane’s fifth album, Alien, is their boldest and most personal yet, as well as their most successful. It had fans and critics raving, racking up over 30 million streams, prompting sold-out shows worldwide and winning the band’s third ARIA Award for "Best Hard Rock or Heavy Album".

Today, the band announces a limited edition deluxe version of Alien, which will come in the form of a strictly limited edition 2xLP neon pink set, featuring the original version of the album plus Enemy Of The Night as well as the full record as instrumentals. Pre-order Alien Deluxe here.

"'Enemy Of The Night' (visualizer below) was the last song to be completed and is personally my favourite song from the Alien sessions. It has a similar, storytelling style to 'Freefall' as it recounts memories and experiences from my childhood of my father falling deeper into addiction and the desperate things people will do to satisfy those needs. Despite his best efforts, he was never able to beat his demons. This song is the missing piece to the Alien puzzle and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it," says Marcus Bridge.