NORTHLANE Streaming New Song "Talking Heads"

Sydney metallers, Northlane, will release of their fifth studio album, Alien, on August 2 via UNFD. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song "Talking Heads" below.

For a band that has traditionally focused on wider issues in the outside world, Alien is easily the most personal statement of their career. "I was raised in hell but I made it out," says Northlane vocalist Marcus Bridge. "Raised in a place I shouldn't have been, and no child should have been. But I've been able to break free."

While some long-time listeners might assume that the title Alien is a continuation of the space and futuristic themes that have characterized previous Northlane albums, it's instead a reflection of the alienation Bridge felt as a child "who grew up in a weird, unusual household and who was bullied at school because of it."

Produced by the band itself, the album was recorded at Chris Blancato's studio in Sydney, where Northlane recorded their first EP, 2010's Hollow Existence. Bridge did vocals at Sydney's Electric Sun Studios, where the quintet made their 2011 debut album, Discoveries.

For a band marking their tenth anniversary in 2019, Alien is a bold leap forward; the work of a group fighting their way out of their corner by moving forward rather than looking back. Their previous three albums may have debuted in the Top 5 in Australia – with Node landing at Number One before going on to win an ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album, an accolade also awarded to Mesmer – but Northlane are in no mood to play it safe.

Tracklisting:

"Details Matter"

"Bloodline"

"4D"

"Talking Heads"

"Freefall"

"Jinn"

"Eclipse"

"Rift"

"Paradigm"

"Vultures"

"Sleepless"

"Talking Heads":

"Bloodline" video:

Northlane will be heading to North America for a headline throughout August and September with Erra, Currents, and Crystal Lake. October will see them tour New Zealand before returning to Australian home soil for their national headline tour supported by Counterparts, Silent Planet and Void of Vision. Northlanes European Headline tour in November and December is supported by Silent Planet and Void of Vision.

US tour dates:

August

14 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

17 - Vancouver, BC - Bitmore Cabaret

18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

24 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

25 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

29 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

30 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount

31 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

September

1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

11 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom