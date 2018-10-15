NORTHTALE Featuring Former TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, TWILIGHT FORCE Members Launch "Higher" Playthrough Video

NorthTale, the new power metal band led by guitarist Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Jon Oliva’s Pain, Circle II Circle, U.D.O) and singer Christian Eriksson (Twilight Force) have posted a video playthrough for the song “Higher”.

The video features guitarist Bill Hudson and keyboardist Jimmy Pitts trading and harmonizing solos, a concept that will be present throughout much of the band’s highly anticipated debut album.

NorthTale are:

Christian Eriksson - vocals

Bill Hudson - guitars

Patrick Johansson - drums

Mikael T. Planefeldt - bass

Jimmy Pitts - keyboards

For further details, visit the official NorthTale Facebook page.



