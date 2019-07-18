NORTHTALE Featuring TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, Ex-TWILIGHT FORCE Members Discuss Writing And Recording Welcome To Paradise Album; Video

Nuclear Blast Records will release NorthTale's new album, Welcome To Paradise, on August 2. Pre-order the album here, and watch a new video trailer below:

Formed by guitarist Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, I Am Morbid, ex-U.D.O./Dirkschneider), vocalist Christian Eriksson (ex-Twilight Force), and drummer Patrick Johansson (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, ex-W.A.S.P.) in late 2017, the lineup was quickly completed by Mikael Planefeldt (bass) as well as keyboardist Jimmy Pitts.

Hudson comments: "The artwork for Welcome To Paradise represents an entrance to whatever 'paradise' represents to each of us. With this album, we intend to introduce the band to the world, as well as to spread our message, that you can be or do whatever you want, it's all inside your own mind. Felipe Machado did a great job capturing our ideas and bringing them into reality. The album, the music and the lyrics all seek to empower the listener and remind them that THEY are masters of their destiny and what happens in their lives."

"Welcome To Paradise"

"Higher"

"Follow Me"

"The Rhythm of Life"

"Time To Rise"

"Way Of The Light" (Bonus Track)

"Shape Your Reality"

"Everyone's A Star"

"Siren's Fall"

"Bring Down The Mountain"

"Playing With Fire"

"If Angels Are Real"

"Even When"

"Shape Your Reality" lyric video:

"Higher" lyric video:

The group is set to conquer not only your audio systems, but also the world's stages, with their very first gig to take place at their label mates Sabaton's very own open air festival (August 14-17) and heading forward to two concerts in Tokyo, Japan for the Evoken Festival (August 31, September 1). Stay tuned for further info.