NORTHTALE Featuring TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, Ex-TWILIGHT FORCE Members Premier Official Music Video For "Everyone's A Star"

Northtale have released a video for "Everyone's A Star", a track from the band's new album, Welcome To Paradise, out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

"Welcome To Paradise"

"Higher"

"Follow Me"

"The Rhythm of Life"

"Time To Rise"

"Way Of The Light" (Bonus Track)

"Shape Your Reality"

"Everyone's A Star"

"Sirens' Fall"

"Bring Down The Mountain"

"Playing With Fire"

"If Angels Are Real"

"Even When"

"Everyone's A Star" video:

"Sirens' Fall" lyric video:

"Shape Your Reality" lyric video:

"Higher" lyric video: