NORTHTALE Guitarist BILL HUDSON To Join DORO On Forever Warriors - Forever United Russian Tour 2019

Los Angeles-based guitarist Bill Hudson - who just concluded two successful shows with his Northtale in Tokyo at Evoken Festival - is joining the metal queen DORO on her Forever Warriors - Forever United Russian Tour 2019 for five shows, kicking off tomorrow in St.Petersburg. See the details below. Hudson has already shared the stage with Doro several times, at ProgPower USA in 2018, and earlier this year in April on the first 4 shows of her US tour with Metal Church.

Bill Hudson: "Japan is over, but I’m not going home yet! Now is time to head to Russia and join the undisputed Queen of Metal, Doro Pesch and my brothers in her band for five shows! Hope to see everyone there!"

Tour dates are as follows:

September

6 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Zal

8 - Moscow, Russia - Izvestia

10 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena

11 - Rostov, Rusia - Arena

13 - Kaliningrad, Russia - Yantar Hall

Formed by guitarist Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, I Am Morbid, ex-U.D.O./Dirkschneider), vocalist Christian Eriksson (ex-Twilight Force), and drummer Patrick Johansson (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, ex-W.A.S.P.) in late 2017, Northtale's lineup was quickly completed by Mikael Planefeldt (bass) as well as keyboardist Jimmy Pitts.

Hudson comments: "The artwork for Welcome To Paradise represents an entrance to whatever 'paradise' represents to each of us. With this album, we intend to introduce the band to the world, as well as to spread our message, that you can be or do whatever you want, it's all inside your own mind. Felipe Machado did a great job capturing our ideas and bringing them into reality. The album, the music and the lyrics all seek to empower the listener and remind them that THEY are masters of their destiny and what happens in their lives."

"Welcome To Paradise"

"Higher"

"Follow Me"

"The Rhythm of Life"

"Time To Rise"

"Way Of The Light" (Bonus Track)

"Shape Your Reality"

"Everyone's A Star"

"Sirens' Fall"

"Bring Down The Mountain"

"Playing With Fire"

"If Angels Are Real"

"Even When"

"Sirens' Fall" lyric video:

"Shape Your Reality" lyric video:

"Higher" lyric video: