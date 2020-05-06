NORTHTALE Reveal “Shape Your Reality” Guitar Playthrough Video

Last year, Swedish-American power metal supergroup Northtale released their successful debut album Welcome To Paradise via Nuclear Blast. Today, they have released a new playthrough video for “Shape Your Reality”.

Guitarist Bill Hudson comments: “I hope everyone is staying safe, wherever they are. It seems unreal to think we’re actually living through this, but it’s giving me an opportunity to get a good headstart on the songs for our next album! I already have about half of it written and it will be time for pre-production soon. For the time being, I want to go back to the first album and release the guitar playthrough for the song that started it all for the band, ‘Shape Your Reality’! Since you’ll be home anyway, check it out and share it with your friends!”

Northtale's Welcome To Paradise album is available via Nuclear Blast Records. Order here.

"Everyone's A Star" video:

"Sirens' Fall" lyric video:

"Shape Your Reality" lyric video:

"Higher" lyric video: