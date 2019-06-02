NORTHTALE Reveal Welcome To Paradise Cover Artwork And Tracklisting; Release Date Confirmed

Nuclear Blast Records recently announced the signing of NorthTale. Formed by guitarist Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, I Am Morbid, ex-U.D.O./Dirkschneider), vocalist Christian Eriksson (ex-Twilight Force), and drummer Patrick Johansson (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, ex-W.A.S.P.) in late 2017, the lineup was quickly completed by Mikael Planefeldt (bass) as well as keyboardist Jimmy Pitts. Now the quintet has finalized their highly-anticipated debut album, entitled Welcome To Paradise, which will see the light of day on August 2nd. The cover art and tracklist are available below.





"Welcome To Paradise"

"Higher"

"Follow Me"

"The Rhythm of Life"

"Time To Rise"

"Way Of The Light" (Bonus Track)

"Shape Your Reality"

"Everyone's A Star"

"Siren's Fall"

"Bring Down The Mountain"

"Playing With Fire"

"If Angels Are Real"

"Even When"

Hudson comments: "The artwork for Welcome To Paradise represents an entrance to whatever 'paradise' represents to each of us. With this album, we intend to introduce the band to the world, as well as to spread our message, that you can be or do whatever you want, it's all inside your own mind. Felipe Machado did a great job capturing our ideas and bringing them into reality. The album, the music and the lyrics all seek to empower the listener and remind them that THEY are masters of their destiny and what happens in their lives."

Delivering a load of (largely) fast-paced anthems, imbued with Eriksson's soaring vocals, the band will not only please fans of titans such as Helloween, Sonata Arctica, Gamma Ray, Stratovarius among others, but draw new fans to the genre too. That's why Nuclear Blast is happy to announce the signing of this promising outfit.

The group is set to conquer not only your audio systems, but also the world's stages, with their very first gig to take place at their label mates Sabaton's very own open air festival (August 14-17) and heading forward to two concerts in Tokyo, Japan for the Evoken Festival (August 31, September 1). Stay tuned for further info.

Listen to the band's 2018 version of the song "Shape Your Reality", below. The track is also available on Spotify, iTunes and other digital music platforms.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that we have signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Records! Growing up listening to records they have put out has greatly influenced music and the way we look at it. It is beyond humbling to be able to have our first album out on such an influential record label, one that has from the very beginning embraced us as family. Being a part of the Nuclear Blast family will allow us to put our music in front of every single heavy metal fan willing to listen, as well as give us the opportunity to play for them live! We cannot wait to play as many shows as we can and bring our music out on tour with us! See you on the road!" - Bill Hudson & Christian Eriksson

"We've been following NorthTale since their formation as we've always had huge power metal fans in our company. Of course, we expected nothing but irresistible tracks from the group, just take a look at the amazing pedigree of their line-up… How can you expect anything else? And we were not only proven right, the result easily exceeded our hopes! Since the arrival of »Welcome To Paradise«, we've been spinning them endlessly. We're happy to introduce NorthTale to the metal world and to be able to unleash their refreshing debut album upon the world very soon!" - Markus Wosgien Nuclear Blast A&R / Head Of Promotion