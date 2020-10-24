NORTHTALE Taps Producer DENNIS WARD For New Album

Swedish / American power metal vets NorthTale have tapped producer Dennis Ward (Helloween, Pink Cream 69, Angra, Unisonic, Gus G) to produce the band's as-of-yet untitled upcoming album.

NorthTale parted ways with singer Christian Eriksson (ex-Twilight Force) earlier this year and recently hired his replacement, although his name is still to be announced.

NorthTale’s new album is expected to be released in the first half of 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records.

NorthTale is:

Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Doro, I am Morbid) - Guitar

Patrick Johansson (Yngwie Malmsteen, W.A.S.P) - Drums

Mikael Planefeldt - Bass

Jimmy Pitts (Timo Tolkki’s Infinite Visions, Eternity’s End) - Keyboards

TBA - Vocals