NORTHTALE Taps Producer DENNIS WARD For New Album

October 24, 2020, 10 minutes ago

news northtale dennis ward heavy metal

NORTHTALE Taps Producer DENNIS WARD For New Album

Swedish / American power metal vets NorthTale have tapped producer Dennis Ward (Helloween, Pink Cream 69, Angra, Unisonic, Gus G) to produce the band's as-of-yet untitled upcoming album.

NorthTale parted ways with singer Christian Eriksson (ex-Twilight Force) earlier this year and recently hired his replacement, although his name is still to be announced.

NorthTale’s new album is expected to be released in the first half of 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. 

NorthTale is:

Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Doro, I am Morbid) - Guitar 
Patrick Johansson (Yngwie Malmsteen, W.A.S.P) - Drums
Mikael Planefeldt - Bass
Jimmy Pitts (Timo Tolkki’s Infinite Visions, Eternity’s End) - Keyboards 
TBA - Vocals 

 



Featured Audio

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

Latest Reviews