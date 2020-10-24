NORTHTALE Taps Producer DENNIS WARD For New Album
October 24, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Swedish / American power metal vets NorthTale have tapped producer Dennis Ward (Helloween, Pink Cream 69, Angra, Unisonic, Gus G) to produce the band's as-of-yet untitled upcoming album.
NorthTale parted ways with singer Christian Eriksson (ex-Twilight Force) earlier this year and recently hired his replacement, although his name is still to be announced.
NorthTale’s new album is expected to be released in the first half of 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records.
NorthTale is:
Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Doro, I am Morbid) - Guitar
Patrick Johansson (Yngwie Malmsteen, W.A.S.P) - Drums
Mikael Planefeldt - Bass
Jimmy Pitts (Timo Tolkki’s Infinite Visions, Eternity’s End) - Keyboards
TBA - Vocals