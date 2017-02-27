Norway's 1349 Ink Worldwide Deal With Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of 1349. The Norwegian black metal stalwarts have already been on the roster of this label in the US and now extend the deal to a worldwide representation.

Regarding their signing, 1349 comment: "We are currently in the early creative stages of our new art offering and we are exited to confirm that we have extended our agreement with partners Season of Mist - this time handling the release worldwide."

1349 are among the acts confirmed for Summer Breeze 2017, which will take place from August 16th - 19th in Dinkelsbuhl, Germany and will celebrate the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Other acts confirmed include The New Black, Fallujah, Battle Beast, Long Distance Calling, While She Sleeps, Within The Ruins, Amon Amarth, August Burns Red, Chelsea Grin, Delain, Gorguts, Havok, In Extremo, Memoriam, Obituary, Sonata Arctica, Memoriam and Terror.

Pre-sale purchases are available at this location.

(Photo - Jorn Veberg)