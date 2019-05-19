Norway's DIVIDED MULTITUDE Sign With Ram It Down Records; New Album Due This Summer

Ram It Down Records has announced the signing of Norway’s prog / power metal act Divided Multitude to a worldwide deal. The new album, Faceless Aggressor, was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Evergrey, Pretty Maids, Volbeat) and is scheduled for an August 24th release.

The band was founded in 1995 and released their debut album four years later. Five more albums were following, with the latest, simply titled Divided Multitude, arriving in 2015. Not too long ago, vocalist Jan Thore Grefstad (known from Saint Deamon, Highland Glory and his successful participation on the Norway’s Idol show), joined the group's ranks.

For information and updates on Divided Multitude go to the band's official Facebook page here.

Divided Multitude is:

Christer Harøy - guitars

Anders Vinje - drums

Rayner Harøy - bass

Jan Thore Grefstad - vocals

Sindre Antonsen - guitars / vocals