Norway's NATTVERD Sign With Osmose Productions; New Album To Be Released January 2020

Norwegian black metallers Nattverd have inked a deal with Osmose Productions for the release of the band's sophomore full-length album. Titled Styggdom, it is the follow up to 2017's debut album, Vi Vet gud Er En Løgner, and is set to hit the streets on January 31st, 2020. Work on the album has been completed and more details will follow.

When Nattverd first announced their existence two years ago, they were absolutely adamant that they should be judged purely on their music and not on any former, current, or future, bands or releases the members may be involved with. And this is a philosophy Nattverd adheres to today, with the only additional information being a slight change round in lineup, with original members Ormr still on vocals / guitars and Atyr concentrating on guitars, whilst handing over bass duties to new member Sveinr. Former session drummer Serpentr takes on vocals and Anti Christian takes his place as session drummer.

So what exactly does the music itself reveal about Nattverd? Most obvious is the fact that this is a band that plays black metal in the traditional way: cold and nasty and filled with fury and hate, with the occasional foray into more atmospheric and melodic realms, keeping the whole thing interesting and original. But the thing that stood out most about Nattverd from a listen to their the debut album was the confidence and musical skill demonstrated by its members, marking the individuals out as extremely experienced and talented musicians, and definitely not fledglings dipping their toes into the black metal pool for the first time.

