Norway’s ARCTURUS Announce Thursday Livestream Show
May 19, 2020, 2 hours ago
This Thursday, May 21 at 8 PM CET / 2 PM EST, Norwegian metal pioneers Arcturus will play a very special live set with all the necessary props and a few surprises. The show will stream for free on the band’s Facebook page.
If fans want to support Arcturus, donations can be made to Vipps: 607670 and on PayPal: sverd72@gmail.com.
Arcturus are:
Steinar "Sverd" Johnsen - Keyboards
Jan Axel "Hellhammer" Blomberg - Drums
Knut Magne Valle - Guitar
Hugh Mingay - Bass
Simen "ICS Vortex" Hestnæs - Vocals