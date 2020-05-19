Norway’s ARCTURUS Announce Thursday Livestream Show

This Thursday, May 21 at 8 PM CET / 2 PM EST, Norwegian metal pioneers Arcturus will play a very special live set with all the necessary props and a few surprises. The show will stream for free on the band’s Facebook page.

If fans want to support Arcturus, donations can be made to Vipps: 607670 and on PayPal: sverd72@gmail.com.

Arcturus are:

Steinar "Sverd" Johnsen - Keyboards

Jan Axel "Hellhammer" Blomberg - Drums

Knut Magne Valle - Guitar

Hugh Mingay - Bass

Simen "ICS Vortex" Hestnæs - Vocals