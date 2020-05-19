Norway’s ARCTURUS Announce Thursday Livestream Show

May 19, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal arcturus

Norway’s ARCTURUS Announce Thursday Livestream Show

This Thursday, May 21 at 8 PM CET / 2 PM EST, Norwegian metal pioneers Arcturus will play a very special live set with all the necessary props and a few surprises. The show will stream for free on the band’s Facebook page.

If fans want to support Arcturus, donations can be made to Vipps: 607670 and on PayPal: sverd72@gmail.com. 

Arcturus are:
Steinar "Sverd" Johnsen - Keyboards
Jan Axel "Hellhammer" Blomberg - Drums
Knut Magne Valle - Guitar
Hugh Mingay - Bass
Simen "ICS Vortex" Hestnæs - Vocals



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews