Norway’s LEGACY OF EMPTINESS Streaming “Despair” Track From Over The Past Album

Norway's Legacy Of Emptiness are streaming the new track “Despair”, taken from their brand new full-length album, Over The Past. Like its namesake, the song traverses many emotional peaks and valleys - scaling mountain tops with massive sounding keyboard crescendos, then a sudden plummet to the deepest, darkest caverns of Nordic black metal. Listen below.

Over The Past will be released on June 12th via Black Lion Records in CD and digital formats. Pre-orders can be made here.

Over The Past was written and recorded at Where There's No Tomorrow Studios in the winters of 2013/14 and 2017. Produced and engineered by Eddie Risdal and Kjell-Ivar Aarli. All arrangements by Eddie Risdal and Kjell-Ivar Aarli.

Tracklisting:

“Reminisce”

“Despair”

“Angelmaker”

“Into The Eternal Pits Of Nightmare”

“Drawn By Nightmares”

“There Was A Man”

“Four Hundred Years”

“Transition”

“Evening Stars”

“Despair”:

Additional vocals on “Drawn By Nightmares” performed by Jesse M. Jolly.

Lead guitar on “Evening Star” performed by Dan Swanö.

Banjo on “Despair” performed by Geir Emanuelsen.

Band lineup:

Eddie Risdal - Vocals, Guitars, Programming

Kjell-Ivar Aarli - Bass

Øyvind Rosseland - Keyboards