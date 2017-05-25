Norway’s SHINING Release Håkon Sagen Studio Rig Rundown Preview Video

May 25, 2017, an hour ago

Norway’s Shining have released the preview video below, in which Håkon Sagen offers a studio rig rundown. See the full 5-minute video by joining Shining's Patreon Campaign at this location.

Shining are featured in a new episode of FreqsTV’s original prog documentary series, Into The Machine, available for streaming below.

Jørgen Munkeby talks playing a show on a cliff in Norway, how he created the perfect saxophone tone for metal and the unusual evolution of Shining's music.

