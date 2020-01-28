NOT MY GOD! - Industrial Icons TIM SKOLD And NERO BELLUM Team Up For New Project

Two leaders of hardcore industrial music, Tim Skold (ex-Marilyn Manson, Shotgun Messiah) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine), combine forces on this debut album for their brand new project, Not My God! The pair are no strangers to working together, having both served as live band members for the other’s projects - Skold as the guitarist for Psyclon Nine and Bellum as the keyboardist for Skold.

However, Not My God marks their first artistic collaboration, writing and recording together on a studio album. The self-titled release features 13 all new compositions and while some might brand this release as industrial, Skold and Bellum have crafted a majestic new take on electronic music that showcases experimentation while perverting pop sensibilities.

The duo also teamed with renowned video director, Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, for a video for the lead-off single “Fiction”, which can be seen below.

Not My God will be available on digital platforms everywhere as well as on digipak CD and a very limited (only 300 made) 2LP clear vinyl pressing via Cleopatra Records starting February 14. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fiction"

"Until The Pain Is Gone"

"Sowing Discord"

"Murder Suicide"

"Equalizer"

"Birthright"

"Decay, Decay"

"First Blood"

"Nevermore"

"Right Now"

"Persephone"

"Cold Black"

"13"

"Fiction" video: