NOT MY MASTER Ink Deal With Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records; Disobey EP Due In July

An aggressive mix of thrash, groove and extreme metal with southern rock blasted by a new four-piece act hailing from the US state of Texas, Not My Master was formed back in 2016 and quickly took off, dominating the El Paso local music scene with the bands unique sound. NMM prides itself on making "Texas Fucking Metal" while the band's influences range from Pantera to Nirvana to Eyehategod, and everything in between.

NMM have shared the stage with Death Angel, Soulfly, Nile, Rotting Christ, LA Guns, Kyng, Lord Dying and many more. They also toured across the States in several venues including Whisky A Go Go and Viper Room in Los Angeles.

Mixed and mastered by Chris Collier (Korn, Prong, Fear Factory), Disobey contains seven tracks including a cover version of Danzig's "How The Gods Kill". Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records will release the Disobey EP on July 6th.

Tracklisting:

"Acadence"

"Revenge"

"Where's God Now"

"Morning Star"

"Lies"

"How The Gods Kill" (Danzig cover)

"Consume"

Lineup:

Chris Kidwell - Vocals

Chelo Styes - Guitar

Rudy Barajas - Bass

Charlie Gonzalez - Drums