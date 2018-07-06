NOT MY MASTER Reveal “Acadence” Video

Unleashing their new EP Disobey today on July 6th via Extreme Metal Music, a subsidiary of Rockshots Records, El Paso, TX's Not My Master are sharing with fans their new music video "Acadence" in celebration of its release.

Vocalist Chris Kidwell comments:

"I hope this song knocks people the fuck out. I feel like there’s some bad energy in our country. I don’t like it, I’m not feeling it. We can’t blindly follow bullshit and tarnish the word patriotism. I am not here to just obey. Silence is acceptance."

NMM have shared the stage with Death Angel, Soulfly, Nile, Rotting Christ, LA Guns, Kyng, Lord Dying and many more. They also toured across the States in several venues including Whisky A Go Go and Viper Room in Los Angeles.

Mixed and mastered by Chris Collier (Korn, Prong, Fear Factory), Disobey contains seven tracks including a cover version of Danzig's "How The Gods Kill". Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records will release the Disobey EP on July 6th.

Tracklisting:

"Acadence"

"Revenge"

"Where's God Now"

"Morning Star"

"Lies"

"How The Gods Kill" (Danzig cover)

"Consume"

Lineup:

Chris Kidwell - Vocals

Chelo Styes - Guitar

Rudy Barajas - Bass

Charlie Gonzalez - Drums