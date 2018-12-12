NOTHGARD Launch “Guardians Of Sanity” Video

Epic melodic death metallers Nothgard have just finished their live activities for 2018.

Bandleader Dom R. Crey comments: "Wow, what a blast! Four weeks, countless shows all over Europe and an incredibly awesome time. At the end of October, we started with the guys of Parasite Inc. in the 'Malady X' release-tour, and would like to thank all those who came to the shows. The energy that our fans put up here was fantastic. We had never expected that lyrics of the new songs would be shouted at us during those shows - incredible! Just as great was the subsequent European tour with our Finnish brothers in mind, Omnium Gatherum & Wolfheart. Again, a big thank you to all our fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Hungary and Co - you know who you are!"

Nothgard filmed an abundance of material during their latest tour; the band has now launched a video for the Malady X track, "Guardians Of Sanity":

Dom R. Crey comments: "We have managed to film a new video on tour, this time as a live performance for the song 'Guardians of Sanity' from our new album Malady X. Camera and editing was handled by Wolfheart mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen, who is also producing the clips for his own band. If you couldn't come to the shows you now have the chance to get a glimpse of our live performance to headbang through your house!"

Nothgard has entered the official German album charts with their latest album Malady X, at position 53.

Nothgard are working now on festival appearances for 2019. Stay tuned.

The album can be ordered here in the following formats:

- ltd. 1st ed. Digipak-CD

- box set (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl

- dead gold marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- light grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red/black marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- clear/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Nothgard recorded Malady X at Def-Creation and & Southern Deathcult studios and called the renowned Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Opeth, etc.) for mastering duties. The result is an album full of epic melodic death metal anthems.

Album stream:

Album unboxing:

"Fall Of An Empire" video:

"Epitaph" video:

"Malady X" video:

(Photo - Andreas-Richter; Photoart - Peter Sallai)