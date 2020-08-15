NOTHGARD Post "Lightcrawler" Guitar Playthrough Video

Epic melodic death metallers Nothgard recently released a brand new digital single, “Lightcrawler”. To underline the message of the single, the band shot a dark, atmospheric music video (directed by Dream Film Factory) with high quality special effects. It can be viewed below along with a new guitar playthrough video of the track.

Comments Nothgard singer/guitarist Dom R. Crey: "To me, 'Lightcrawler' is a bit more than just a single. The whole thing has slumbered in my brain for some time. I just needed the right trigger to put it into lyrics and music. For the listener, the 'Lightcrawler' is just a metaphorical figure, but for me, it is a real being. It is an embodiment of people I met in my life. People who made me feel drained and sick."

Nothgard lineup:

Dom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio Keyboards

Skaahl - Guitars

Nico Kolja - Bass, Backing Vocals

Felix Indra - Drums