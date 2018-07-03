NOTHGARD Provides Album Update, Announces Tour With OMNIUM GATHERUM, WOLFHEART

Epic melodic death metallers Nothgard have finished the recordings for their upcoming album, to be released in autumn 2018. Exact release date and presale to be announced.



Bandleader Dom R. Crey states: "We are super excited and happy with the outcome of our new album so far. Recordings are completely done and the mix is almost finished. Now it is up to the great Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator) to do the final master. With all the experience Jens has we are absolutely sure that he will give the album the icing on the cake!"



In other news Nothgard will join forces with Finnish epic melodic death metallers Omnium Gatherum and Wolfheart for the Burning Cold Over Europe 2018 Tour.



States Nothgard: "We are honored and are really looking forward to share the stage with the fantastic Omnium Gatherum and Wolfheart. This tour will be an absolute blast full of melodic death metal, but still various in style what makes this tour something for everyone. So I hope to see a lot of you in the pit!"

Dates:

November

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Kaiserkeller

9 - Berlin, Germany – Bi Nuu

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN

11 - Prague, Czech Republic – Nova Chmelnice

12 - Budapest, Hungary – Dürer Kert 041

13 - Vienna, Austria – Szene

15 - Essen, Germany - Turock

16 - London, United Kingdom – The Dome

17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebop

19 - Paris, France – Le Petit Bain

21 - Madrid, Spain - Copérnico

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

23 - Lyon, France - MJC O Totem

24 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Schüür

25 - Trier, Germany – Mergener Hof