NOTHGARD Release “Lightcrawler” Digital Single

Epic melodic death metallers Nothgard have just released a brand new digital single, “Lightcrawler”. The single was recorded and mixed by Nothgard's very own Dom R. Crey (vocals/guitar) at his Splendid Wave Studios in Germany. The finishing touch was given by the fantastic Maor Appelbaum in Los Angeles / USA. The stunning cover artwork was created by Michal Loranc.

To underline the message of the single, the band shot a dark, atmospheric music video (directed by Dream Film Factory) with high quality special effects.

Comments Nothgard singer/guitarist Dom R. Crey: "To me, 'Lightcrawler' is a bit more than just a single. The whole thing has slumbered in my brain for some time. I just needed the right trigger to put it into lyrics and music. For the listener, the 'Lightcrawler' is just a metaphorical figure, but for me, it is a real being. It is an embodiment of people I met in my life. People who made me feel drained and sick."

Nothgard lineup:

Dom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio Keyboards

Skaahl - Guitars

Nico Kolja - Bass, Backing Vocals

Felix Indra - Drums