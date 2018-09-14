NOTHGARD Release Music Video For New Single "Epitaph"

Epic melodic death metallers Nothgard have released a video for the second single "Epitaph", from their upcoming new album Malady X.

Bandleader Dom R. Crey about "Epitaph": "The first single 'Malady X' is out for three weeks now and we are super happy about all the amazing feedback. The time has come to unleash the second single and music video, this time in 4k quality! 'Epitaph' is a very special song for me. Based on the concept of constant struggle in a world where all of us need to find their places. Sometimes this can be tough and very often some of us have the feeling of not being part of this world - or do not even want to be part. Songwise 'Epitaph' is one of my favorite tracks on this album. But before I tell too much I would rather recommend you to check out the video and song."

The album is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- ltd. 1st ed. Digipak-CD

- box set (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl

- dead gold marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- light grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red/black marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- clear/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Nothgard recorded Malady X at Def-Creation and & Southern Deathcult studios and called the renowned Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Opeth, etc.) for mastering duties. The result is an album full of epic melodic death metal anthems.

Malady X tracklisting:

"Voyage To Decay" (Intro)

"Malady X"

"Shades Of War"

"Guardians Of Sanity"

"Epitaph"

"Deamonium I"

"Serpent Hollow"

"Devil Will Know"

"Fall Of An Empire"

"Herald Of Death"

"Black Horizon"

"Eye For An Eye" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"Ninja" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"Malady X" video:

Nothgard will play special release shows at the end of October, along with friends Parasite Inc..

October

26 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

27 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall

31 - Linda, Germany - Vaudeville

November

1 - Vocklabruck, Austria - Okh

Nothgard lineup:

Dom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio Keyboards

Skaahl - Guitars

Nico Kolja - Bass, Backing Vocals

Felix Indra - Drums

(Photo - Andreas-Richter; Photoart - Peter Sallai)