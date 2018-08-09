NOTHGARD Reveal More Malady X Album Details; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

Epic melodic death metallers Nothgard have finished the recordings for their new album Malady X, and present the first song to the masses. A video for the album's title track can be found below.

The album is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- ltd. 1st ed. Digipak-CD

- box set (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl

- dead gold marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- light grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red/black marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- clear/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Bandleader Dom R. Crey states: "With Malady X, we have created an album that is both dark and serious, but on the other hand rife with catchy melodies - while not compromising our individual sound at all, on the contrary: I am sure we have defined the Nothgard-style more clearly than ever on this album. This is why we are really happy to present our first new material to you in the shape of a music video!"

The clip for "Malady X" was recorded in one take, meaning without interruptions and based on a specific choreography to make an authentic impression. The result is nothing less than breathtaking!

Dom R. Crey adds: "Of course, 'Malady X' takes on an important role because it's the title track. It represents everything that we, deep inside, find disturbing about society and current ways of thinking. We consciously address it in the lyrics - no-go's and issues in daily life which should actually be perceived as such, but instead, we have lost awareness of them. Rather than standing in for our convictions, we choose to live according to false values."

Nothgard recorded Malady X at Def-Creation and & Southern Deathcult studios and called the renowned Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Opeth, etc.) for mastering duties. The result is an album full of epic melodic death metal anthems.

Malady X tracklisting:

"Voyage To Decay" (Intro)

"Malady X"

"Shades Of War"

"Guardians Of Sanity"

"Epitaph"

"Deamonium I"

"Serpent Hollow"

"Devil Will Know"

"Fall Of An Empire"

"Herald Of Death"

"Black Horizon"

"Eye For An Eye" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"Ninja" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"Malady X" video:

Nothgard will play special release shows at the end of October, along with friends Parasite Inc..

October

26 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

27 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall

31 - Linda, Germany - Vaudeville

November

1 - Vocklabruck, Austria - Okh

Nothgard lineup:

Dom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio Keyboards

Skaahl - Guitars

Nico Kolja - Bass, Backing Vocals

Felix Indra - Drums

(Photo - Andreas-Richter; Photoart - Peter Sallai)