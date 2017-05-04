NOTHING Announce Headlining European / UK Tour Dates; Live Video From Amoeba Hollywood Streaming

Philadelphia's Nothing has announced headlining European and UK tour dates from August 10th - September 2nd. The band will support Car Seat Headrest on select shows in the UK from August 29th - 31st. Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 5th.

Additionally, Nothing has shared a live video from the green room at Amoeba Hollywood, recorded on February 24th, 2017. Watch the band perform tracks from the band’s discography and a cover of “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love” by PJ Harvey:

Vocalist/guitarist Domenic Palermo commented: "Every time we fly to Europe I convince myself that I’m gonna die there. A car wreck or something horrific. I’m not necessarily nervous about it, more or less anxious, but that impending doom is always there, looming over my head."

Nothing kicks off the summer at the Tired Hands Brewing Company birthday concert with Baroness and Pallbearer on June 2nd. The band then joins AFI and Souvenirs once again for a string of dates throughout the month (June 3rd - 7th / June 17th - 20th).

Nothing tour dates:

May

13 - Saginaw, MI - The Red Room Patchwork Fest

June (with Baroness, Pallbearer)

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

June

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Indoors *

6 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter ¿

6 - Norfolk, VA - Norva *

7 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater *

8 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club +

9 - Akron, OH - Musica Akron +

10 - Chicago, IL - Wicker Park's Green Music Fest

11 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen ^

16 - Kingston, NY - BSP Kingston +

17 - Providence, RI - Lupos *

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom *

20 - Cleveland, OH - HOB *

22 - Portland, ME - Aura

¿ With Post Animal

* With AFI and Souvenirs

+ With Souvenirs and Neaux

^ With Souvenirs and RYLRn

European Tour (August 11th - 28th with Kapitan Korsakov)

August

10 - Haldern, Germany - Haldern Pop

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

13 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

15 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

17 - Parades Germany - Coura, PT Parades Germany - Coura

19 - Paris, France - Supersonic

22 - Freiburg, Germany - White Rabbit

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

25 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

26 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotown

27 - London, UK - Lexington

28 - Brighton, UK - Sticky Mikes

29 - London, UK - Forum *

30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz *

31 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Uni *

September

1 - Thornhill, UK - Electric Fields Festival

2 - Sint-Niklaas, BE - Villa Pace

* with Car Seat Headrest

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)