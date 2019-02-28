NOTHING Announce Spirit Of The Stairs - B-Sides & Rarities Digital Release

Philadelphia's Nothing return with Spirit Of The Stairs - B-Sides & Rarities, a collection of tracks spanning the band's career at the forefront of independent rock. Previously unavailable digitally, Spirit Of The Stairs... faithfully captures Nothing's themes of addiction, loss, anxiety, and more, through demos and live recordings of such tracks as their renowned single "Dig", Tired Of Tomorrow's "Fever Queen", a faithful cover of Grouper's "Heavy Water/I'd Rather Be Sleeping", and much more. The full compilation sees its release next Wednesday, March 6th via Relapse Records on all digital platforms.

Spirit Of The Stairs - B-Sides & Rarities artwork and tracklisting:

"Fever Queen" - 2014 Wilkesbarre Demo

"Pattern After Us" - DOTB B Side

"In Metal" - 2013 (Originally by Low)

"Dig" - 2012 Philly Demo

"The Mohegan" - DOTB B Side

"Vapour Trail" - Live WKDU Philly 2011 (Originally By Ride)

"I Hate The Flowers" - NPR World Cafe Live Session

"Heavy Water / I'd Rather Be Sleeping" - DOTB B Side (Originally by Grouper)

"Dirty White Glove" - DOTB B Side

"Leave Me Alone" - 2013 (Originally by New Order)

"Spell" - TOT B-Side

"Joey" - NPR World Cafe Live Session (Originally by Concrete Blonde)

"Us/We/Are" - Live Piano Version Dreamland Studios

"Tic Tac Toe" - 2013 Ave C Demo

"Heavy Water / I'd Rather Be Sleeping":

Nothing Tour Dates:

March

6 - Asbury Park Brewery - Asbury Park, NJ

7 - Brooklyn Bazaar - Brooklyn, NY

8 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

9 - Wind Up Space - Baltimore, MD

10 - Amo's Southend - Charlotte, NC

11 - Republic NOLA - New Orleans, LA

12 - Stereogum Range Life - Austin, TX

13 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

14 - Official Levitation SXSW Showcase at Hotel Vegas - Austin, TX

15 - Dr. Martens Unofficial at Container Bar - Austin, TX

16 - Thrasher x Vans Deathmatch - Austin, TX

May

11 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

14 - Theater of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

16 - Royale - Boston, MA

17 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

18 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

21 - Hell at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

22 - Metro - Chicago, IL

24 - Exit / In - Nashville, TN

25 - The Citadel - Indianapolis, IN

26 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

(Photo by: Nick Sayers)