NOTHING Enter Studio To Record New Album; Live Dates With CEREMONY Announced

Philadelphia’s Nothing has entered Dreamland Studio in Woodstock, NY with producer John Agnello (Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr, Murder City Devils, Kurt Vile, etc.) to record their third full-length album. The album will see a spring 2018 release via Relapse Records.

Additionally, Nothing has announced a brief run of co-headlining dates with Ceremony. The dates kick off December 9th in Dallas, TX. Nothing will also play a special show with Godflesh and Jesu in Brooklyn, NY on November 5th at Warsaw. A complete listing of dates is available below.

November

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw (with Godflesh and Jesu with Prurient - collaborative set)

December (with Ceremony)

9 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

19 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

20 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

21 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus