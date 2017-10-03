NOTHING Enter Studio To Record New Album; Live Dates With CEREMONY Announced
October 3, 2017, 2 hours ago
Philadelphia’s Nothing has entered Dreamland Studio in Woodstock, NY with producer John Agnello (Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr, Murder City Devils, Kurt Vile, etc.) to record their third full-length album. The album will see a spring 2018 release via Relapse Records.
Additionally, Nothing has announced a brief run of co-headlining dates with Ceremony. The dates kick off December 9th in Dallas, TX. Nothing will also play a special show with Godflesh and Jesu in Brooklyn, NY on November 5th at Warsaw. A complete listing of dates is available below.
November
5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw (with Godflesh and Jesu with Prurient - collaborative set)
December (with Ceremony)
9 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
19 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
20 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
21 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus