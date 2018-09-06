NOTHING Release Official Music Video For “I Hate The Flowers”

NOTHING Release Official Music Video For “I Hate The Flowers”

Nothing have released a video for “I Hate The Flowers”, a track from their new album, Dance On The Blacktop, out now via Relapse Records. Order your copy here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Zero Day”
“Blue Line Baby”
“Plastic Migraine”
“Us/We/Are”
“Hail On Palace Pier”
“I Hate The Flowers”
“The Carpenter's Son”
“(HOPE) Is Just Another Word With A Hole In It”

“I Hate The Flowers” video:

“The Carpenter's Son”:

(Photo - Ryan Lowry|)



