NOTHING Streaming Enitre Dance On The Blacktop Album; Audio

Nothing are streaming their new album, Dance On The Blacktop, in it's entirety. The album is out now via Relapse Records. Order your copy here, and hear the full album below.

Tracklisting:

“Zero Day”

“Blue Line Baby”

“Plastic Migraine”

“Us/We/Are”

“Hail On Palace Pier”

“I Hate The Flowers”

“The Carpenter's Son”

“(HOPE) Is Just Another Word With A Hole In It”

Album stream:

“I Hate The Flowers” video:

