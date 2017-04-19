NOTHINGFACE – Singer Matt Holt Dead At 39

Nothingface singer Matt Holt has died at his home in Maryland. Holt died on April 15th and had been battling a degenerative illness for several years. He’s survived by his parents and his younger brother.

While he had not been active musically in recent years, Holt, who toured the world several times over with his band in the early 2000s, is remembered as being an unparalleled talent and as one of most skilled vocalists of his generation, thanks to his incredibly impressive range, which shifted from terrifically brutal to beautifully melodic.

Nothingface released five studio albums, including 2000's Violence and 2003's Skeletons, before splitting in 2004, citing musical differences, internal turmoil and label troubles. Nothingface reunited in 2005 and went through a couple of lineups before finally disbanding again in 2009.