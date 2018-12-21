NOTURNALL Debuts Video For "Hey!" Featuring DREAM THEATER Vocalist JAMES LABRIE

Brazilian metallers, Noturnall, have launched a video filmed at their Noturnall Freakshow! concert, which took place on April 24th at the Porto Seguro Theater in São Paulo, and featured Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie.

The night was marked not only by the participation of LaBrie, but also by a gala that impressed even those accustomed to overproductions of the kind that only happen at shows in Las Vegas.

The entire show was submerged in a dark and mysterious aura, plus all the songs bring tricks of illusion, performed by the band itself and produced behind the curtains by the great Brazilian magician, Wander Rabellow. Of course, a night like this could only be crowned with a recording of equally high quality. And that's what you see in the new video.

As usual, the production of audio and video was again the responsibility of the band itself and is jaw-dropping, in addition to the perfect marriage of the voices of both singer James, as well as the versatile and already "legendary" Thiago Bianchi, Noturnall's singer.