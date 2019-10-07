NOTURNALL Release Music Video For "Scream! For!! Me!!!" Featuring MIKE PORTNOY
October 7, 2019, an hour ago
Noturnall have just released their new music video, “Scream! For ! Me!!!”, with the more than special participation of drummer Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater). The video was directed by vocalist Thiago Bianchi, as well as director Rodrigo Rossi, and features real scenes of a Hollywood-style tuned car rollover.
“This is for sure the best music video of my career and also a dream come true: playing with the drummer that made me a musician,” said Thiago Bianchi.
The music video for "Scream! For!! Me!!!" shows the new formation of Noturnall firsthand, featuring Thiago Bianchi (vocals), Mike Orlando (guitars), Henrique Pucci (drums) and Saulo Xakol (bass). The breakout video marks the duel of two exceptional drummers, Henrique Pucci and Mike Portnoy, in a surreal performance.
The rollover scenes were performed by seasoned Agnaldo Dublê, a professional on channels like Globo and RecordTV. It is also worth mentioning the story of the clip that tells a little about the difficulties of setting up a band in a humorous but very real way.
