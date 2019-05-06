NOVAREIGN Announce Summer Tour With HELION PRIME

Hailed by BraveWords as “a bombastic mix of epic metal,” the Los Angeles-based extreme progressive/power quintet Novareign – who are currently working on the follow-up to their 2018 debut Legends – has announced a series of summer shows alongside fellow Californians Helion Prime. The trek will include a stop at the Mad With Power Festival in Madison, Wisconsin, where the groups will perform alongside the likes of Theocracy, Widow and Judicator.

Novareign has also announced a pair of Southern California dates in the coming weeks – a May 25th headlining performance in San Diego, where the band will play with Macrocosm and Sentinel, and a June 14th hometown show supporting the European symphonic power metal band Gloryhammer. A full list of the group's upcoming performances appears below.

Says guitarist Balmore Lemus, “We're very excited to hit the road with our good friends in Helion Prime. Jason and the gang are all awesome people and very professional, so the decision to tour with them was a no-brainer. We are also thrilled to have been invited to play this year's Mad With Power Festival alongside a powerful lineup of great bands. Ty Christian of Lords of the Trident has been communicating with us through the entire planning of the festival, and to see the love, passion, and hard-work that he and his crew put into it is really inspiring. We are grateful to be a part of this special festival themed around our two favorite pastimes, video games and heavy metal. What more could we ask for?”

Over the past two years, Novareign has performed throughout the Western United States alongside the likes of Angra, Exmortus, Michael Schenker Group, Act of Defiance, Railgun, Graveshadow, Bonded By Blood and Holy Grail. The group has spent the past few months writing and recording material for their as-yet-untitled sophomore album, which will be recorded later this year.

“We're hard at work finishing up the writing/pre-production part of the new album and have plans to hit the studio real soon,” says Lemus. “Reception to the new material amongst our inner circle has been very positive so far, and everyone at M-Theory has been extremely supportive along the way. We can't wait to get the new material released, but in the meantime, come out to one of the dates, hear some of the new material and let us know what you think!”

Influenced by bands ranging from Iron Maiden and Dream Theater to Dragonforce and Symphony X, Novareign personifies a new generation of progressive power metal, with adventurous, virtuosity-laced musical soundscapes influenced by epic fantasy tales, comic books and video games. After steadily building a buzz with energetic live shows filled with nonstop shredding guitar interplay and powerful traditional metal vocals, the group issued their debut album, Legends, last year.

More information on Novareign's new album will be unveiled in the coming months.

May

25 - San Diego, CA – Til Two Club

June

14 - Los Angeles, CA – 1720

August

5 - Sacramento, CA – The Boardwalk

6 - Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

8 - Waterloo, IA – Spicoli's

9 - Chippewa Falls, WI – Every Buddy's

10 - Madison, WI – Mad With Power Festival

11 - Joliet, IL – The Forge (Sapphire Room)

12 - Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

15 - Phoenix, AZ – Club Red

16 - Costa Mesa, CA – Tiki Bar

