NOVAREIGN - Capital Chaos TV Footage From Orangevale, CA Show Available

Hailed by BraveWords as “a bombastic mix of epic metal,” the Los Angeles-based extreme progressive/power quintet Novareign – who are currently working on the follow-up to their 2018 debut Legends – recently announced a series of summer shows alongside fellow Californians, Helion Prime. Capital Chaos TV captured the band in action in Orangevale, CA on August 5th at The Boardwalk. Check out the footage below.

Over the past two years, Novareign has performed throughout the Western United States alongside the likes of Angra, Exmortus, Michael Schenker Group, Act of Defiance, Railgun, Graveshadow, Bonded By Blood and Holy Grail. The group has spent the past few months writing and recording material for their as-yet-untitled sophomore album, which will be recorded later this year.

“We're hard at work finishing up the writing/pre-production part of the new album and have plans to hit the studio real soon,” says Lemus. “Reception to the new material amongst our inner circle has been very positive so far, and everyone at M-Theory has been extremely supportive along the way. We can't wait to get the new material released, but in the meantime, come out to one of the dates, hear some of the new material and let us know what you think!”

Influenced by bands ranging from Iron Maiden and Dream Theater to Dragonforce and Symphony X, Novareign personifies a new generation of progressive power metal, with adventurous, virtuosity-laced musical soundscapes influenced by epic fantasy tales, comic books and video games. After steadily building a buzz with energetic live shows filled with nonstop shredding guitar interplay and powerful traditional metal vocals, the group issued their debut album, Legends, last year.

More information on Novareign's new album will be unveiled in the coming months.

August

11 - Joliet, IL – The Forge (Sapphire Room)

12 - Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

15 - Phoenix, AZ – Club Red

16 - Costa Mesa, CA – Tiki Bar

