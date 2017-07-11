NOVAREIGN Signs With M-Theory Audio

For those in the know Southern California’s Novareign have been steadily and surely building a buzz and reputation for themselves in recent years. The group has become a fixture with energy-abounding live shows filled with nonstop shredding guitar interplay and powerful traditional metal vocals. Honing their attack and lineup the band are now ready to take it internationally with their debut full-length and M-Theory Audio is pleased to bring another amazing and promising young band to the greater masses.



“I’ve long been intrigued by the talent and potential of this band,” explains M-Theory Audio founder Marco Barbieri. “Coming to know them through their guitarist Balmore Lemus (an early member of Exmortus and touring guitarist for Warbringer), I’ve watched this young band’s development. Upon starting M-Theory Audio I knew that Novareign was a band I wanted to have on the label’s roster. They exemplify the vision I had for the label – young, extremely talented, down-to-earth and in it for the right reasons with a good look and intense live show.”



Influenced by bands like Iron Maiden and Dream Theater to Dragonforce and Angra, this is the new age of progressive power metal telling stories in musical literature speaking to a generation influenced by epic, fantasy tales, comic books and video games.



“We are ecstatic to be working with Marco Barbieri and everyone in the M-Theory Audio family. With as much history and experience in the music industry as Marco has, not to mention the impact he has made in the ever growing metal community, we knew that he was someone we could learn and grow with as a band,” states Balmore. “Novareign has always been a band that has had our nose to the ground and is constantly and relentlessly working to better ourselves, the performance, the music, and everything else that entails creating what we hold near and dear to our hearts. After spending quite some time talking with Marco and M-Theory Audio about the work ethic we try to uphold, as well as what it is we would want from a partnership with a label, we decided that they were the right choice for us to help us on our journey. We look forward to releasing some awesome tunes with a label that has the same mentality and work ethic as we do.”



Watch for more news and music from Novareign in the coming months. The band is just completing the recording of their debut full-length and they and their label are looking forward to kicking off the New Year with its release.



M-Theory Audio features a burgeoning roster including such notable acts as nomadic folk metal group Tengger Cavalry, Pagan metal warriors Helsott and doom / psychedelic outfit Blackfinger (featuring former Trouble vocalist Eric Wagner) and traditional metal band White Wizzard, M-Theory Audio is the new label helmed by Marco Barbieri, former president of Century Media Records and Nuclear Blast America.

Upcoming live show:

July

23 – Santa Ana, CA – Malone’s (with Flotsam & Jetsam)