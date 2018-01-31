NOVAREIGN Streaming New Track “Heavy Heart”

Influenced by bands like Iron Maiden and Dream Theater to Dragonforce and Angra, Novareign are the next generation of progressive power metal telling stories in musical literature speaking to a generation influenced by epic fantasy tales, comic books and video games. Having made a reputation for themselves through energy-abounding live shows filled with nonstop shredding guitar interplay and powerful traditional metal vocals Novareign will debut their album on February 16th via M-Theory Audio. Legends is an hour-plus of over-the-top, shred-tastic epic, yet melodic, power and progressive metal. New single, “Heavy Heart”, is streaming below.

"‘Heavy Heart’ is the collaborative of [former Exmortus guitarist] Balmore Lemus and [vocalist] David Marquez. While Lemus had stored the guitar melodies in his back pocket for years, lyrics composed by Marquez spawned the appropriate time for the song to make its outing into the world,” explains guitarist Danny Nobel. “It is no secret that the number of people who suffer from depression, anxiety, or anger is running rampant. It’s a heartbreaking topic that caught the eye of David, who felt that it was too important to be ignored, and deserved to be addressed. The lyrics remind anyone who suffers that they can always rise above the pain, to remember that they are not alone, and there is always a choice.”

Legends will be released on CD and digitally and is already available for pre-order from the label’s webshop here.

“The art was based off an idea I had pitched to have giant statues of god-like figures in an astral plain,” explains Danny. “Our bassist, Moises, took the idea and created the drawings you’ve seen so far. The characters are all based on warriors and mythical beings, which represent themes of courage, heroism, strength and virtue. These are characteristics and themes of the overall album. That along with a cosmic decor.”