NOVEMBERS DOOM Release Bass Playthrough Video For "Nephilim Grove"

In the new video below, Novembers Doom bassist, Mike Feldman, performs a newly recorded live playthrough for the title track of the band's Nephilim Grove album (Prophecy Productions).

Nephilim Grove is available as as digipak CD, 2CD artbook with two bonus tracks, 2LP (400 black, 200 red) and box set, containing the artbook and double vinyl (silver) alongside posters. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Petrichor"

"The Witness Marks"

"Nephilim Grove"

"What We Become"

"Adagio"

"Black Light"

"The Clearing Blind"

"Still Wrath"

"The Obelus"

"What We Become" video:

"Nephilim Grove" lyric video:

"Petrichor" studio video: