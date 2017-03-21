NOVEMBERS DOOM Release Lyric Video For New Song “Zephyr”

Novembers Doom will release their 10th studio album, Hamartia, on April 14th via The End Records. A lyric video for the album track “Zephyr” is available for streaming below.

The new album was recorded with Chris Djuricic (Jungle Rot, Malevolence) at Belle City Sound in Racine, WI, then sent to metal legend Dan Swano (Opeth, Dissection, Katatonia) for mixing.

Tracklisting:

“Devils Light”

“Plague Bird”

“Ghost”

“Ever After”

“Hamartia”

“Apostasy”

“Miasma”

“Zephyr”

“Waves In The Red Cloth”

“Borderline”

“Zephyr” lyric video:

“Plague Bird”: