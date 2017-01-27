NOVEMBERS DOOM Streaming New Song “Plague Bird”; Hamartia Album Due In April

January 27, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal novembers doom

NOVEMBERS DOOM Streaming New Song “Plague Bird”; Hamartia Album Due In April

Novembers Doom will release their 10th studio album, Hamartia, on April 14th via The End Records. The album track “Plague Bird” is available for streaming below. The new album was recorded with Chris Djuricic (Jungle Rot, Malevolence) at Belle City Sound in Racine, WI, then sent to metal legend Dan Swano (Opeth, Dissection, Katatonia) for mixing.

Tracklisting:

“Devils Light”
“Plague Bird”
“Ghost”
“Ever After”
“Hamartia”
“Apostasy”
“Miasma”
“Zephyr”
“Waves In The Red Cloth”
“Borderline”

“Plague Bird”:

Featured Audio

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews