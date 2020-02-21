NOVENA Release Music Video For New Song "Sun Dance"

Novena, the new progressive metal/rock act from the UK including the frontmen Ross Jennings, also of Haken, and Gareth Mason, also of Slice The Cake, have released a video for "Sun Dance", a song from their upcoming Frontiers Music Srl debut, Eleventh Hour, out on March 6.

The new video is a product of a close collaboration with The Cathy Waller Dance Company and filmmaker Neil Monaghan, "Sun Dance" is a passionate, dynamic and intense piece of contemporary dance, at once romantic as it is violent, telling the story of two colossal forces intertwined a battle of wills. With soaring harmony vocals, an infectious rolling groove, and melodic guitar lines, "Sun Dance" shows off another stroke of what to expect from Eleventh Hour.

Pre-order the new album and stream the singles here.

Novena exploits fully the world class skills of their talented line-up: Ross Jennings’ (Halen) unmatchable voice, to Gareth Mason’s (Slice The Cake) inimitable poetry; Dan Thornton’s (ex-Haarp Machine, ex-No Sin Evades His Gaze) blistering guitar work, to Cameron Spence’s (Ravenface) invariably musical drumming, deeply rooted in pop idiom, and unlike anything else in the modern prog scene; from Moat Lowe’s (Slugdge, Ex-NSEHG) expressive and versatile bass playing to Harrison White’s (Theatrical Director and Composer) complex and nuanced compositions. Novena delivers something greater than the sum of its parts.

Novena established themselves on the UK and international prog scenes in 2016 with the release of their widely praised experimental EP Secondary Genesis in 2016 and is now ready for a comeback with their sophomore release, Eleventh Hour. Performing at high profile concerts like UK-Tech Fest 2016 and 2017, as well as other dates supporting Skyharbor, Vola, Sithu Aye, and others, Novena has been busy establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

“Eleventh Hour is an exploration of twilight, a dance in the space between life and death, a collection of swan songs from people real or imagined. Something that connects us all as human beings is the inevitability of death, and yet we all have our own totally unique experiences of it. Those who have experienced it can never share their stories. Those who have not, cannot contemplate it; all we can do is ask questions and tell stories. 'Eleventh Hour' follows the last days of several characters who, whilst separated by space and time, are connected by something greater," says White.

Novena’s music moves from the profound to the profane, from the fragile to the unforgiving, and from the introspective to the utterly destructive, exploring a plethora of different genres along the way. Despite this, every song has a solid and personal identity, with choruses that dare the listener to try and not forget them.

Fans of intelligent, engaging, emotional music will have much to indulge their mind and spirits in with this band. Novena are ready to embark on a tour in support to the spring release of the new album. Dates forthcoming.

Tracklisting:

"22:58"

"22:59"

"Sun Dance"

"Disconnected"

"Sail Away"

"Lucidity"

"Corazón"

"Indestructible"

"The Tyrant"

"Prison Walls"

"Indestructible" video:

"Disconnected":

Lineup:

Ross Jennings - Vocals

Gareth Mason - Vocals

Harrison White - Guitar / Keys

Dan Thornton - Guitar

Moat Lowe - Bass

Cameron Spence – Drums