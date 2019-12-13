NOVENA Streaming New Single “Disconnected”

U.K. prog metal/rock act Novena have released the track “Disconnected” (Single Version) along with an accompanying video. Stream/download “Disconnected” here.

Comments the band, "In writing Secondary Genesis, we were saying to ourselves, 'What could this be?' With our new album, we are saying 'This is who we are.' After three years of working hard to define, write, and record a new album, we are enormously excited to share our debut LP with the world. It acknowledges all of the experimental roads we explored on Secondary Genesis, and refines them, focuses them, and directs them. This new record incorporates all of the heavy catharsis, fragile melody, rich harmony, and grand storytelling of the EP, but takes it further and casts the net wider. Still, our aim was to write and tell heartfelt stories, both true and fictitious. In doing so, we've created something that we're proud to share with you and hope you'll enjoy. We're enormously excited to be working with Frontiers today and in the future; to share a label with a number of our favourite bands is a dream. Expect so much more from us in the coming years - on record, online and in person. Today is just the beginning. Tomorrow is the eleventh hour. The rest is just the space between."

Novena’s music moves from the profound to the profane, from the fragile to the unforgiving, and from the introspective to the utterly destructive, exploring a plethora of different genres along the way. Despite this, every song has a solid and personal identity, with choruses that dare the listener to try and forget them.

Novena exploits fully the world class skills of their talented line-up: from Ross Jennings’ (Haken, Mike Portnoy's Shattered Fortress) unmatchable voice, to Gareth Mason’s (Slice The Cake) inimitable poetry; Dan Thornton’s (ex-Haarp Machine, ex-No Sin Evades His Gaze) blistering guitar work, to Cameron Spence’s (Ravenface, Eevah) invariably musical drumming, deeply rooted in pop idiom, and unlike anything else in the modern prog scene; from Moat Lowe’s (Slugdge, ex-NSEHG) expressive and versatile bass playing to Harrison White’s (Theatrical Director and Composer) complex and nuanced compositions. Novena delivers something greater than the sum of its parts.