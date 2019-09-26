NOVERIA Release "Broken" Music Video

Progressive power metal veterans, Noveria, have released a video for the song "Broken", the first single from their new album, Aequilibrium, out on October 25 via Scarlet Records. Watch the clip below.

Aequilibrium marks the third chapter of Noveria’s musical journey by further refining the band's signature sound into a massive cinematic experience. The lyrics will take you from the middle of a massive earthquake to the darkest corners of the human mind, all the way to discovering a brand new life after losing everything that mattered.

Virtuoso guitar solos, full throttle riffs and blasting drum grooves merge with beautiful melodic vocal lines and choruses, while the atmospheric keyboards and orchestrations give it an intense and powerful feel. Aequilibrium takes the progressive power metal standards to a whole new level and showcases the band's finest songwriting, top notch musicianship and overall metal mastery.

The cover art is based on an original oil painting by an Italian contemporary artist, and created by Brasilian graphic designer Vini. Aequilibrium was mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (DGM).