NOX VORAGO Sign With Alpha Omega Management; New Album Details Revealed

Alpha Omega Management has announced the signing of Gothenburg, Sweden-based atmospheric death/black metallers Nox Vorago. Formed in 2006, Nox Vorago's goal has always been, and always will be to create something inspired by the entire width of the metal scene, thus incorporating the elements they like into their music and creating a well-written chaos without confines.

Nox Vorago's statement on the signing: "We look forward to working with Alpha Omega and to the future with anticipation as to what will be achieved under united banners!"

Alpha Omega Management adds: "We're excited to welcome these chaos makers in Nox Vorago to our Family! Their music is like a dark jewel from the underworld, which captures your attention right from the first tunes!"

A great example of Nox Vorago's "well-written chaos without confines" is their new single, "At The Feet Of Ereshkigal", which the band released at midnight on February 4th, and is now available on Spotify / iTunes. The single cover was created by Uduun Art. The track is taken from their upcoming album, entitled Al Chem.

Furthermore, Nox Vorago reveal the release date for Al Chem, due on February 26th. The album features seven songs that, all in their own way, represent some part of the inspirational dark philosophy and mystic phenomena that continues to challenge mankinds' perception of reality.

Al Chem was recorded at Top Floor Studios under the very talented Jakob Herrmann. It was mixed by the well known Roberto Laghi and mastered at Bohus Sound Recording by the legend Dragan Tanaskovic. More details to be unleashed soon.