Nozomu Wakai’s DESTINIA Featuring RONNIE ROMERO, MARCO MENDOZA, TOMMY ALDRIDGE Release "Take Me Home" Music Video

Nozomu Wakai’s Destinia have released a video for "Take Me Home", featured on the new album Metal Souls, out now in Japan and due elsewhere in July. Watch the video below.

Japanese guitar hero Nozomu Wakai will blast his way onto the world stage with his project Nozomu Wakai’s Destinia, featuring music composed, written, and produced by Nozomu himself.

Nozomu Wakai, hailed in Japan and abroad as an artist who could bring forth a rebirth of authentic and melodic heavy metal in the 21st century, has already released two albums, Requiem For A Scream (2014) and Anecdote Of The Queens (2015), with his project Nozomu Wakai’s Destinia. He has been recognized in the Japanese hard rock and heavy metal scene for his contributions on guitar, compositions, and sound directions on releases by the country's leading musicians and anime's.

In 2016, during his quest for a new musical direction for Destinia, Nozomu witnessed a performance by Lords Of Black, featuring vocalist Ronnie Romero, at Loud Park​ 16, a metal festival in Japan. Though Nozomu was well aware of Ronnie's abilities, he was hit hard by the new Ritchie Blackmore Official Site's Rainbow singer. A direct offer was made and accepted with Ronnie joining Nozomu to participate as the vocalist in his Destinia project.

Having set his course for the direction of the new compositions, Nozomu made the decision to offer Marco Mendoza and Tommy Aldridge, a rhythm section hugely influential to him, the bass and drum positions, respective to add extra strength to the music. It was an obvious choice for Nozomu's music as these positions would demand the presence of two musicians with a vast knowledge of the history of hard rock and heavy metal. Upon listening to Nozomu's music, Marco and Tommy were thrilled to get involved.

Nozomu describes the musical direction and aspiration of Destinia as 'classic modern' heavy metal. "The music goes beyond the authentic hard rock and heavy metal in the same vein as Rainbow, Whitesnake and Ronnie James Dio - it is completed with the contemporary, modern sound styles. I am confident that I can create exciting new music with these musicians," says Nozomu.

Praising his talents, Ronnie, Marco and Tommy were excited to join forces with Nozomu. "I was impressed the moment I listened to his tracks," says Ronnie. "Nozomu is an incredibly talented guitar player and an amazing composer. In addition to that, my vocals fit in really well."

The emotional guitars by Nozomu and soulful vocals by Ronnie complement each other and are made all the more powerful with the backing by the powerful grooves of Tommy Aldridge and Marco Mendoza.

Nozomu sees a long-term potential in Destinia, claiming there are "songs that need to be written, developments that need to be made". Behold the new guitar hero, the shape of things to come in the new world of hard rock and heavy metal.

Tracklisting:

"Metal Souls"

"Rain"

"End Of Love"

"Promised Land"

"Take Me Home"

"Raise Your Fist"

"Be A Hero"

"Metamorphosis"

"Cross The Line"

"Judgement Day"

"Ready For Rock"

"Take Me Home" video:

"Metal Souls" video:

Pre-order Metal Souls here.

Lineup:

Nozomu Wakai: Guitar

Ronnie Romero: Vocals

Marco Mendoza: Bass

Tommy Aldridge: Drums